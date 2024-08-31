Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,475 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,641,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14,163.3% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.15. 205,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,665. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.