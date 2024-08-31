Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.