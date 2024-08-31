Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $124.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 6,007.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.