National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.15. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The company has a market cap of C$42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.33.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

