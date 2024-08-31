Navalign LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

