Navalign LLC Has $306,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,754,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 60,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

