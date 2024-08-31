Navalign LLC Has $874,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

