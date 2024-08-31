Navalign LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 9,050,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,624,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

