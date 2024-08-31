Navalign LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 15,615,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

