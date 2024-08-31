Navalign LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XVV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BATS:XVV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

