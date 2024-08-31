Navalign LLC Purchases 317 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.60. 1,855,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,864. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

