Navalign LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 7.4% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 572,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.