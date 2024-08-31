Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 453,190 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Eugene Sheridan sold 193,662 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $586,795.86.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $552.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

