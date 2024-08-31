NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.