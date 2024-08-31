NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AWK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 1,833,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.