NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

