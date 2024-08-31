NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.99 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

