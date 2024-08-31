NBT Bank N A NY Has $934,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.83 on Friday, reaching $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.82. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

