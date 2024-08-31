NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $839.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $903.46.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

