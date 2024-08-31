NBT Bank N A NY Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $280.81. 327,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,587. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.