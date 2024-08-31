NBT Bank N A NY Sells 777 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AON were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $345.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.86.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. AON's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

