NBT Bank N A NY Sells 914 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after buying an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,204. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

