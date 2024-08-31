nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $3,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

