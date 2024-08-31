Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.
BigCommerce Stock Down 0.3 %
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,433,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 203,785 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 267,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
