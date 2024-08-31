Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $364.13 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $364.13 million and $13.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,988.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00546477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00289362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,559,221,882 coins and its circulating supply is 44,847,955,134 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

