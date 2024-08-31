NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.