Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.87 on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.34 and its 200 day moving average is $630.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.