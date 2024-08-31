Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

