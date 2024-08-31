Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Glenn P. Muir Purchases 12,776 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,859.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 252,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

