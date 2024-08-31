New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.