New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 140 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

