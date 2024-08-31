New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 452 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

