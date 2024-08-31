Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,670,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.