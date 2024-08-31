Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Nexi Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.
About Nexi
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexi
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.