NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.06). Approximately 1,022,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,553,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.40 ($1.06).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £474.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,003.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.57.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Paul Le Page bought 30,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,858.50). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Articles

