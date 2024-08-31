Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Precision Drilling worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,871 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

