Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in American Tower by 241.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 150.8% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

