Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $15.99 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for about 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 1,305,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,811. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

