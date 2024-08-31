Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $26.16 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.1% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 70,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 143,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 117,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

