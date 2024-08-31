Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $867,000 Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 1,179,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

