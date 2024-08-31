Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

