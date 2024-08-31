Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 10,500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.37. 1,235,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

