Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 11,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.12% of Ameresco worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 188,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,724. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

