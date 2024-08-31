Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.08% of Itron worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

