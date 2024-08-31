NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.0% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.