NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.