NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 1.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.87 and last traded at $83.85. 1,278,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,402,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

