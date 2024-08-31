Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.85.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

