North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 154 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $16.16 on Friday, hitting $903.87. The stock had a trading volume of 990,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $948.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

