North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.